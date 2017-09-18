Week 4 Schedules

Here are the schedules for Week 4. Find out who your team is playing below.

6A

John tyler @ Rockwall

Longview @ Mesquite horn

Rockwall Heath @ Tyler Lee

Moterrey Tech @ Lufkin

5A

Hallsville @ Nacogdoches

Henderson @ Pine Tree

Marshall @ Corsicana

Mount Pleasant @ Jacksonville

Sulpher Springs @ Whitehouse

Terrell @ Lindale

4A

Palestine @ Van

Brownsboro @ Mineola

Athens @ Waco Robinson

Carthage @ Gilmer – Saturday 7:00 P.M.

Commerce @ Bullard

Texas High @ Kilgore

Center @ Diboll

Gladewater @ Chapel Hill

Canton @ Waxahachie

Emory Rains @ Spring Hill

Tatum @ Wills Point

Paris @ Pittsburg

Joaquin @ Huntington

Jasper @ Rudder

Rusk @ Fairfield

3A

Quitman @ Harmony

Gladwater Sabine @ Winnsboro

Mt Vernon @ Ore City

Grand Saline @ Edgewood

White Oak @ Daingerfield

Frankston @ Jefferson

Hooks @ Hughes Springs

Malakoff @ Grace

Troup @ Westwood

Eustace – Bye

Elkhart – Bye

West Rusk @ New Diana

Overton @ Como Pickton

Alba golden @ Carlisle

Winona @ Redwater

Whitewright @ Lone Oak

Arp – Open looking for game

Beckville @ Hemphill

Big Sandy @ Harleton

Madinsonvile @ Crockett

Alto @ Garrison

Newton @ Bridge City

Kountze @ Corrigan Camden

2A

Linden Kildare @ Deklab

Cross Roads @ All Saints

Union Grove @ Mt Enterprise

Cayuga @ Rice

Timpson @ Hawkins

Cushn – Open

Shelbyville – Open

San Augustine @ Kirbyville

Leon @ Lovelady

Groveton @ Buffalo

West Sabine @ Burkeville

Frost @ Grapeland

Clarksvile @ Tenaha

1A

Tyler Heat @ Kings Academy – Saturday 6:30

Brook Hill @ St Johns

Chester –Bye

Union Hill @ Strawn

Trinity School @ Levertettes Chapel