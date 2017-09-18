Week 4 Schedules

Here are the schedules for Week 4. Find out who your team is playing below.
6A
John tyler @ Rockwall
Longview @ Mesquite horn
Rockwall Heath @ Tyler Lee
Moterrey Tech @ Lufkin
5A
Hallsville @ Nacogdoches
Henderson @ Pine Tree
Marshall @ Corsicana
Mount Pleasant @ Jacksonville
Sulpher Springs @ Whitehouse
Terrell @ Lindale
4A
Palestine @ Van
Brownsboro @ Mineola
Athens @ Waco Robinson
Carthage @ Gilmer – Saturday 7:00 P.M.
Commerce @ Bullard
Texas High @ Kilgore
Center @ Diboll
Gladewater @ Chapel Hill
Canton @ Waxahachie
Emory Rains @ Spring Hill
Tatum @ Wills Point
Paris @ Pittsburg
Joaquin @ Huntington
Jasper @ Rudder
Rusk @ Fairfield
3A
Quitman @ Harmony
Gladwater Sabine @ Winnsboro
Mt Vernon @ Ore City
Grand Saline @ Edgewood
White Oak @ Daingerfield
Frankston @ Jefferson
Hooks @ Hughes Springs
Malakoff @ Grace
Troup @ Westwood
Eustace – Bye
Elkhart – Bye
West Rusk @ New Diana
Overton @ Como Pickton
Alba golden @ Carlisle
Winona @ Redwater
Whitewright @ Lone Oak
Arp – Open looking for game
Beckville @ Hemphill
Big Sandy @ Harleton
Madinsonvile @ Crockett
Alto @ Garrison
Newton @ Bridge City
Kountze @ Corrigan Camden
2A
Linden Kildare @ Deklab
Cross Roads @ All Saints
Union Grove @ Mt Enterprise
Cayuga @ Rice
Timpson @ Hawkins
Cushn – Open
Shelbyville – Open
San Augustine @ Kirbyville
Leon @ Lovelady
Groveton @ Buffalo
West Sabine @ Burkeville
Frost @ Grapeland
Clarksvile @ Tenaha
1A
Tyler Heat @ Kings Academy – Saturday 6:30
Brook Hill @ St Johns
Chester –Bye
Union Hill @ Strawn
Trinity School @ Levertettes Chapel
