Kaufman County issues burn ban

Kaufman County has issued a temporary burn ban.
According to the county judge's office, the ban goes into effect immediately and expires in 45 days.
Residents are urged not to burn during this period.
To see a list of statewide burn bans, click here. To see a list of East Texas burn bans, click here.
