Kaufman County officials respond to wreck involving school bus, no students on bus

(Source: Kaufman County Emergency Management Facebook Page)
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Kaufman County responded to a wreck involving a school bus and an 18 wheeler this afternoon.

According to officials, no students were onboard the bus.

The wreck occurred at Texas 34 and FM 2451.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was transported by CareFlite to be checked out for injuries.

