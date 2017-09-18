Former law officer, wife sentenced to prison in child sex assault case

Johnny Crocker, left, and Angela Crocker were both sentenced to prison Thursday for charges in a child sexual assault case. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

A former law enforcement officer and his wife have been sentenced to prison in a child sex assault case.

On Sept. 14, Angela Elaine Crocker, 42, and Johnny Floyd Crocker, 57, entered plea deals in the case, according to an employee with the Smith County District Attorney's Office.

Johnny Crocker entered a plea of guilty to four indictments for aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 50 years confinement. Angela Crocker entered a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact. She was sentenced to 40 years on the aggravated charges and 20 years for the indecency charge. Her sentences will run concurrently.

The couple made headlines in February 2017 when the Smith County Sheriff's Office announced deputies were searching for the pair.

"Statements have been made by the Crockers that they ‘will not be taken alive.' Johnny is a former law enforcement officer and should be considered armed and dangerous," the SCSO said in a February release.

Sheriff Larry Smith said the investigation started as the result of a tip about child pornography and sexual assault of a child.



Johnny Crocker is a registered sex offender who was arrested back in 2006 for material involving the sexual exploitation of minors. He spent eight years in prison for the charge.

"We found out rather quickly that there was some validity to the complaint and we did find information which allowed us to prepare an affidavit and acquire a search warrant and arrest warrants for the Crockers," Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time of the incident.



Smith said through search warrants, their detectives were able to seize their computers and cell phones.



"At some point after taking those into custody, they did go on the run," Smith said, adding that before those devices were seized, the couple tried to get rid of any evidence.



"Erasing or attempting to erase photographs that they had taken of the sexual act with a child," Smith said.

Following Thursday's sentencing, both remain in the Smith County Jail.

