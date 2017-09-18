Smith County commissioner indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman at church

The Smith County Commissioner has been indicted on charges of elderly abuse. Joann Hampton, 60, of Tyler was arrested and charged after she allegedly assaulted an elderly woman inside a pastor's office at a church back in April.More >>
A Tyler woman accused of murdering her former boyfriend has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.More >>
A strange sight for East Texas motorists over the last few days as they spot an unusual sled being pulled along the roadways.More >>
The Tyler ISD school board convenes Monday at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting.More >>
