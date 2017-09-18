Smith County commissioner indicted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman at church

The Smith County Commissioner has been indicted on a charge of elderly abuse.

Joann Hampton, 60, of Tyler was arrested and charged after she allegedly assaulted an elderly woman inside a pastor's office at a church back in April.

On April 2, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a possible assault had occurred at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, on County Road 46 in Smith County.

The victim alleged that she had been inside the Pastor's office of the church with the door closed discussing an issue with the Pastor. That's when she says Hampton entered the office and started shouting at her. The victim went on to say that Hampton pushed her down, causing her to fall against a chair and injure her wrist.

Hampton, 60, of Tyler, surrendered to the Smith County Jail on April 24, 2017. She was booked and posted $10,000 bond on the same day.

The Special Prosecutor assigned to the felony Injury to an Elderly Person case against Hampton says a plea deal may be in the works on the matter.

Previous stories:

http://www.kltv.com/story/35228884/elderly-woman-assaulted-at-church-woman-arested

http://www.kltv.com/story/35826696/prosecutor-changed-for-smith-county-commissioner-charged-with-injuring-an-elderly-person

http://www.kltv.com/story/35231599/affidavit-smith-county-commissioners-arrest-may-have-stemmed-from-argument-over-church-decorations

http://www.kltv.com/story/35232356/smith-county-commissioner-arrested-after-alleged-fight-over-church-decorations

http://www.kltv.com/story/35852065/smith-county-commissioner-accused-of-injuring-elderly-person-may-receive-plea-deal

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.