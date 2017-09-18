Tyler woman sentenced for 2015 murder of boyfriend

A Tyler woman accused of murdering her former boyfriend has been sentenced to prison.

Louise Anderson, 49, of Tyler, was sentenced Sept. 15 to 40 years in prison by Judge Kerry Russell.

Anderson was convicted in the fatal shooting of her then-boyfriend John Wayne Pierce, 58, of Tyler.

In December 2015, deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Highway 31 west in Tyler after a report of a shooting. Deputies were told that a woman had shot her boyfriend. Officials said at the time of the incident that it appeared there was a disagreement between the suspect and the victim.

Anderson's confinement commenced on Friday.

Related: Officials ID victim in Smith County homicide

Related: Woman suspected of fatally shooting boyfriend indicted

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.