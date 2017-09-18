Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Partly cloudy and warm again this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with light southerly winds. There's a slight chance for a few isolated showers to pop up this afternoon, but not everyone will see the rain. Another muggy start to tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s tomorrow morning and back in the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon. A bit more of a breeze with south winds gusting up to 12-15 mph through midweek. Wednesday and Thursday look warm and breezy at times. A slight chance for a few isolated afternoon showers again both afternoons. Mostly sunny by Friday and heading into the weekend. Friday is the first official day of Fall, but it won't feel like it. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend.

