Ward’s Pick-Six Lifts Lumberjacks over Incarnate Word

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Sophomore safety Alize Ward intercepted Incarnate Word’s Sean Brophy on a flea flicker pass with 16 seconds remaining and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown as time expired, lifting Stephen F. Austin to a 37-31 victory in the Lumberjacks’ Southland Conference opener. Trailing 31-21 with under nine minutes left, SFA (1-2, 1-0 Southland) scored 16 unanswered points in the final eight and a half minutes of play to top the visiting Cardinals (0-3, 0-1 Southland).

A 37-yard field goal by sophomore Storm Ruiz (League City, Texas), the Lumberjacks’ first field goal attempt of the season, capped a 10 play, 29-yard drive and got SFA within a touchdown of UIW with 8:24 remaining. After forcing a three-and-out on the Cardinals’ following drive, the ‘Jacks immediately capitalized on their defensive stop. SFA went 73 yards in 51 seconds on just four plays, highlighted by a 41-yard sliding catch by senior wide receiver Trae Hart (Mesquite, Texas). Junior TCU transfer quarterback Foster Sawyer (Fort Worth, Texas) found sophomore Tamrick Pace (Brownsboro, Texas) in the back of the end zone on fade rout for a 24-yard score, tying the game at 31-31 with 5:24 to go.

The ‘Jacks’ defense came up big again and forced another Cardinal punt with just over three and a half minutes to play, however, SFA was stopped at its own 48. The five-play, 33-yard drive was hampered by a five-yard sack by UIW’s Mar’kel Cooks and Darrius Montgomery. Junior punter Caleb Lewallen (Kingwood, Texas) pinned the Cardinals back at their own five-yard line as UIW had 1:11 left of clock to work with.

Following a first down, the Cardinals were facing third-and-six when head coach Clint Conque elected to burn one of his two final timeouts with 16 ticks to go. UIW came out of the timeout and ran one of their special situation plays as Brophy handed the ball off to the Cardinal’s Derrick Mitchell, who tossed it right back to Brophy for the flea flicker. However, would-be recipient Phillip Baptiste was in triple coverage as Ward came down with the interception and returned it down the home sideline for the game-winning touchdown with 00:00 showing on the clock. Redshirt freshman Rayshad Nichols (Bridge City, La.) and sophomore linebacker Teddy Britton (San Antonio, Texas) threw tremendous blocks to help the San Diego, California, native leap his way into the end zone.

The mesmerizing finish to the game came after SFA raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, followed by 31-straight points by the visitors. A three-yard run by senior running back Kijana Amous (Mansfield, Texas) gave the ‘Jacks their first score of the game less than two minutes in as the SFA scored on its opening possession. After three-and-out on UIW’s opening drive of the game, the ‘Jacks took the ball 70 yards on five plays in in just under a minute and a half. Sawyer collected his first rushing touchdown in a SFA uniform on a 19-yard scamper down the middle of the field, forcing his way past the goal line to give the ‘Jacks a 14-0 lead. Later on in the quarter, junior University of North Texas transfer wide receiver Terian Goree (Carthage, Texas) collected his first touchdown for the purple and white when he reeled in a 28-yard pass from Sawyer with just under three minutes to go in the first. The touchdown catch capping an eight-play, 69-yard drive in 2:14.

The longest drive of the game took 7:33 as the Cardinals went 82 yards in 17 plays to put their first points on the scoreboard, scoring with just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter after a four-yard pass from Brophy to Marcus Valverde. A Jose Perez 40-yard field goal made it a 21-10 game right before the half as UIW finished off a nine-play, 64-yard drive.

SFA’s offense was nothing short of sluggish in the third quarter as the ‘Jacks gained just 11 yards on 12 total plays, while the Cardinals rushed for 92 and passed for another 61 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Between the second and third quarters, SFA was outgained 261 to 63 in total yards. A 12-yard touchdown catch by Malik Harris from Brophy capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive by UIW as the Cardinals got to within four at 21-17 after six minutes of play in the third.

UIW took its first lead in the game at 24-21 with just over three minutes to go in the third when Brophy found Andre Zaire for a 16-yard touchdown strike, completing a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive. A four-minute drive by the visitors began the fourth quarter as the Cardinals tacked on another touchdown. UIW’s Harris collected his second touchdown catch of the game on a 25-yard pass from Brophy, giving the Cardinals a 10-point, 31-21 lead with just under 12 minutes to go before SFA began its comeback march.

Sawyer finished the game with a season-high 33 completions for 283 yards and pair of touchdown passes, while Hart tallied eight receptions for 77 yards. Amous teamed up with sophomore running back Jamall Shaw (Broken Arrow, Okla.) to combine for 47 yards rushing as the ‘Jacks were outgained 205 to 66 on the ground.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Anthony Jacobs (Houston, Texas) led SFA with a career-high 13 tackles, including seven solo stops. Ward added 10 tackles as Nichols notched a career-high eight, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior defensive tackles Shaq Anderson (Greenville, Texas) and Lamont Alexander (Nolanville, Texas) and senior defensive end John Franklin (Greenville, Texas) each recorded a sack, while Jacobs and sophomore linebacker Spencer Choka (Bryan, Texas) combined for another.

UIW gained 422 total offensive yards, compared to 349 by SFA as University of Iowa transfer running back Mitchell racked up 174 on 25 carries. The Cardinals’ Brophy tossed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 24 completions, while Baptiste grabbed five catches for 60 yards and Harris scored twice on four catches for 48 yards.