TISD to discuss name change policies in Monday meeting

The Tyler ISD school board convenes Monday at 7 p.m. for its regular meeting.

According to the agenda, board members will vote on the proposed and amended budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The budget includes a $1500 raise for all teachers, and a large majority of it is dedicated to payroll expenses. According to previous presentations, 61 percent of the budget will be paid for through local property tax revenue, while 37 percent will be paid for through state funding.

Proposed total expenditures general operating fund amount to $148 million.

Board members will also discuss local policy pertaining to "naming, renaming, or modifying the name of any school building or other facility in the district," and no action will be taken following the discussion.

This takes place nearly a month after an August board meeting where concerned locals gathered to argue for and against changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

As always, there will be an open public participation section part way through the meeting. Those who wish to speak are asked to fill out a public comment card prior to the meeting.

The regular meeting takes place at the Jim Plyer Instructional Complex.

