City of Tyler warns residents after rabid bat found in historic neighborhood

The City of Tyler is advising residents around the city to double check their pets are vaccinated against Rabies after a bat carrying the virus was found in the 400 block of West Charnwood Street.

According to a press release, the flying animal was collected and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing, and after testing it was revealed the bat tested positive for rabies. The city says known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

"It is critical for people not to handle bats, skunks, racoons or other wild animals," the city said in the press release. "It is also important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or sick animals."

The city asks anyone who knows of a person being bitten by an animal to report the incident to the Local Rabies Control Authority, a division within the Animal Control Department: (903) 535-0045.

Residents are reminded that "it is a Class C misdemeanor if you fail to vaccinate your dog or cat by four months of age," and the city also says "preventative immunization is the only effective defense against this always fatal disease."

