DPS identifies person killed in early morning wreck

The Department of Public Safety says 31-year-old Paul Lee Hawthorne of Dallas died of injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck along FM 346 in Smith County early Sunday morning.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and CR 2137, around two miles east of the city of Whitehouse. DPS says the driver lost control in a curve and the vehicle slammed into a tree.

Hawthorne was pronounced dead at the scene, but there was also a passenger in the vehicle. Authorities say Zytrinka Doyle, 23, of Mabelvale, Arkansas, was transported to ETMC in serious condition.

