1 person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Eagle Creek Ranch, officials investigating

One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting just outside of Tyler.

According to Smith County Officials, at approximately 1:00 pm, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding an individual that had reportedly been shot near the 11300 block of Highway 271 North.

Upon arrival of the first responding deputies, they were directed into a wooded area and after searching for a short time located the victim and his vehicle in a wooded area. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

KLTV crew on scene said a black four-door Sedan was seen being taken out of the dumping site in the area by a wrecker. The window behind the driver's side was shattered. According to the SCSO, the vehicle was logged as evidence and taken to an undisclosed location.

Residents say the shooting is, of course, cause for concern. On Sunday there were many young kids running around and riding bikes.

"They come up and down this street," resident Kathy Eichmann said. "This is the only place they have to play."

Smith County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division Detectives and Crime Scene were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and hospital.

Officials said the victim was in surgery at last report.

Detectives and Patrol Deputies are following up leads at this time, according to Smith County Officials.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.