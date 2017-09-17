DPS: Fatal one-vehicle crash on FM 346 at County Road 2137 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS: Fatal one-vehicle crash on FM 346 at County Road 2137

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash Saturday morning. 

DPS said that at approximately 1:00 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM 346 at County Road 2137.  

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates. 

