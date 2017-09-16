East Texas kids park vandalized

Police are looking for those responsible for the vandalism of an East Texas park.

The Ore City Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at the community's park dedicated to children.

Investigators say a vandal or vandals have repeatedly damaged the park.

The latest destruction includes overturned picnic tables and wooden planks ripped from fencing around the playground.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to contact the Ore City Police Department.

