East Texas oilfield worker missing in west Texas

An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.

Christopher Sanders, 40, of Daingerfield was working in the oilfields near Monahan’s Texas when his family says he reportedly went for a walk and vanished.

The disappearance was on August 13.

Sandy Sanders has spent exhausting hours making calls and using social media trying to find any information on the last day her son Christopher was seen.



"I've talked to people all over the United States. We have law enforcement, the Rangers, he's on 3 National Missing Person lists. It's totally out of character for him," Sandy says.



Working in the Monahan’s oilfield, Sandy says Chris went for a walk, and never came back.

"He was seen Eastbound on I-20. Left his vehicle left his R-V, my nephew tried to call him back and he'd already turned the phone off," says Sandy.



His phone has not been used since, and neither have his credit cards.

Initial information led investigators to look in Pecos and Odessa. But no sign of him.

A father of two children, Chris is supposed to be on bipolar medication, which Sandy wonders may cause disorientation if he's off them.



"He's on bipolar meds, he's also on high blood pressure medication. I know that he was off of it at least a week," Sandy says.



"He's like a son of mine, I love him very much it affected me deeply," says family friend Myra Strawn.

But Sandy has a mothers intuition.



"I feel in my heart that he's ok. I don't know if he just doesn't want to be found right now. I know in my heart he's alive," she says.

They're hoping someone somewhere has seen him.



"Chris just please call me. Call somebody," Sandy says.

The Monahan’s Police Department and the Texas Rangers are working Sanders disappearance.

Miss Sanders says so far she’s been informed there’s been no evidence of foul play.



