Family honors double homicide victim on anniversary, still seeking answers in her death

The Longview Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 3.More >>
Here are the schedules for Week 3.More >>
From the Titus County Sheriff's Office A little over two years ago, on a bitter cold February morning, Johnathan Kyle Sanford, Antonio Jose Ponse, and Octavious Lamar Rhymes, intruded into the home of Ernest Lee Ibarra , who was asleep in the bedroom of his home in Titus County. The three intruders dragged Ibarra from his sleep and commenced to beat and pistol-whip him. Allegedly, one of the men also dragged Ibarra’s wife, Samantha Nicole Wohlford from the bed, tying her up to...More >>
From the Titus County Sheriff's Office A little over two years ago, on a bitter cold February morning, Johnathan Kyle Sanford, Antonio Jose Ponse, and Octavious Lamar Rhymes, intruded into the home of Ernest Lee Ibarra , who was asleep in the bedroom of his home in Titus County. The three intruders dragged Ibarra from his sleep and commenced to beat and pistol-whip him. Allegedly, one of the men also dragged Ibarra’s wife, Samantha Nicole Wohlford from the bed, tying her up to...More >>
The Kilgore Fire Department is keeping it safe...for SAFFE Day.More >>
The Kilgore Fire Department is keeping it safe...for SAFFE Day.More >>
Kilgore had been known for a film festival for several years, but now a second festival is coming to town.More >>
Kilgore had been known for a film festival for several years, but now a second festival is coming to town.More >>