Family honors double homicide victim on anniversary, still seeking answers in her death

An East Texas family is still seeking justice in the shooting death of their loved one.

It’s been a year since Aisha McGee and Steven Smith were killed outside of Club Ice in Tyler. No one has been charged in connection to their deaths.

Friends and family of Aisha McGee gathered at Peach Park in Tyler Saturday afternoon. All wearing purple and pictures of moments in McGee's life.



"People loved her and appreciated her she was a loveable young lady," Maxine McGee said, Aisha’s great-grandmother.



Aisha McGee was last seen alive by her relatives with Steven Smith inside of club Ice last September.

"And I told my sister I said Isha hasn't came back yet. She said, "I know where do you think she is?" I said, I don't know, "I saw the post that said one boy shot and a girl, I said I think Isha's dead," said Lashaundra Rider, in September 2016.



Both McGee and Smith were found shot dead outside of the club. Tyler Police at one point reported a possible suspect but no arrests have been made.



"It has been very devastating and it has been very hard but we know that god is good, he's good," Maxine McGee said.

Maxine McGee said the past year has been hardest on Aisha's three and six year-old daughters.



"They are still having a hard time. When they have they special time and they come to me with their little tears and I try to hold mine back so that I can comfort him," Maxine McGee said.

They are hopeful their presence today will keep the case from growing cold.



"We don't know and we're hoping that perhaps this memorial will encourage somebody who perhaps saw something," Maxine McGee said.



Anyone with any information about the double homicide is asked to call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

