2 transported to hospital after motorcycle wreck, Longview PD investigating

The Longview Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to Longview PD, at 12:00 A.M. they were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Airline Road and East Loop 281.

Longview PD said they are still investigating the cause of the crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Allen Wisenbaker and a Chrysler 200 driven by Vanessa Rodriguez.

Wisenbaker was severely injured and transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Rodriguez was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Longview PD asks the public to contact Officer Mike Grisham at 903-239-5516 if you have information or witnessed this accident.

