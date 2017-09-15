Tyler ISD board to discuss policy when naming facilities at Monday meeting

Tyler ISD board members on Monday are scheduled to discuss the district's policy concerning names of facilities, according to the agenda posted Friday.

A spokesperson for the school declined to specify which school or facility is the subject of the discussion, or whether it is related to the recent controversy over the name of Robert E. Lee High School.

Board members are not scheduled to take action on the item, only discuss it.

In August, residents asked board members to consider changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School. Board members listened for more than an hour and a half to comments from people on both sides of the issue.

RELATED: Tyler ISD board meeting draws speakers from both sides of name change argument

Tyler ISD policy gives four guidelines for naming, renaming or modifying the name of any school building or other facility in the district:

The facility must be named after a person who has served the district or community;

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national heroic figure;

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area;

The board must approve the naming of all facilities.

The policy also states that “a person whose name is considered must have made a significant contribution to society and/or education, and the name should lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.”

The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the conference center at the Plyler Instructional Complex, 807 W. Glenwood in Tyler.

Thirty minutes of public participation is scheduled, as usual, during the meeting. Anyone wishing to speak must fill out a request card before the meeting begins.

RELATED: Parents, citizens to request renaming Robert E. Lee High School in school board meeting

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.