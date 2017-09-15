Two California men arrested for involvement in drug shipping operation in Smith County

Two California men are behind bars in Smith County for their involvement in a massive shipping operation involving the distribution of marijuana from California to Tyler.

Jesus Medina and Alfredo Ibarra are two of the final suspects in an investigation that began in Tyler in 2015.

This makes a total of 10 suspects who have all been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Arrest warrants show that Tyler Police Department Detectives and Department of Public Safety Investigators discovered large amounts of marijuana were being shipped through the mail to a residence in the 6100 block of Rhones Quarter Road.

U.S. Postal Service records indicated that almost 65 pounds of marijuana were shipped to the Tyler home between October 2015 and March 2016. Us postal inspector Amanda McMurrey explains how the agency responds when they suspect a package contains illegal substances.

“We build reasonable suspicion to put it before a narcotics canine,” says McMurrey. “If the narcotics canine indicates that there may be narcotics in that package then that information is rolled up in an affidavit for a search warrant.”

In April 2016 authorities intercepted the delivery of two packages and made the first arrests in the case. Upon further investigation, detectives found that suspects were depositing funds into several bank accounts that were withdrawn through transfers to accounts in California.

An additional suspect, Cristian Adrian Cervantes, has not been arrested.

