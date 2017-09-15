Reel East Texas Film festival coming to Kilgore

This week, the federal government announced a ban on the use of Kaspersky Labs software on government computers, citing possible but unproven concerns that the Russia based company is linked to the Kremlin.More >>
This week, the federal government announced a ban on the use of Kaspersky Labs software on government computers, citing possible but unproven concerns that the Russia based company is linked to the Kremlin.More >>
Tyler Police have arrested a suspect for robbing a female after he allegedly held a box cutter to her throat.More >>
Tyler Police have arrested a suspect for robbing a female after he allegedly held a box cutter to her throat.More >>
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person.More >>
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person.More >>
Two suspects involved in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted on two new charges.More >>
Two suspects involved in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted on two new charges.More >>
Two Tyler residents have been indicted by the 7th judicial district court in Smith County for trafficking of a person charge.More >>
Two Tyler residents have been indicted by the 7th judicial district court in Smith County for trafficking of a person charge.More >>