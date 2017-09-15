Man skateboard sleds to California

A strange sight for East Texas motorists over the last few days as they spot an unusual sled being pulled along the roadways.

Illinois native Georgie Cutright is making his way to California, on a skateboard being pulled by his two huskies.

Traveling mostly by night, he hopes to make it to California by spring.

A former addict, Cutright started the trek as a way to spread his message of faith and compassion to a country that he feels is in desperate need of it.

"I'd like to go out and spread a little awareness for homeless people as well as rescue animals because whether you’re a person or a dog, very bad people can change.

I'm living proof of that. And with a little time, a little love and a little consideration a very bad person may change their life," he says.

Cutright says he is keeping a journal on his travel and hopes to start writing a book about the adventure once he reaches California.

