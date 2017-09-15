Beef Olive is classic comfort food dish in England that is also similar to Italian Braciole.

Ingredients

1 ribeye steak (1 inch thick)

1 cup cooked rice

1/2 onion, sliced

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

1 egg

2 tablespoons pine nuts

4 white mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 can San Marzano Tomatoes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon each salt & pepper

Method:

Slice your ribeye horizontally into two 1/2 inch thick steaks. Pound the meat flat and thin using the smooth edge of a meat mallet. Generously season the meat with salt and pepper.

In a bowl combine the rice, onion, parsley, egg, pine nuts and mushrooms. Stir together to combine. Spread the rice mixture over the meat and roll up the meat, similar to enchilada, and then tie with kitchen twine to secure.

Heat a deep ovenproof skillet (preferably one that also has a lid) over high heat. When hot, add the oil and then the meat rolls. Let the meat sear on all sides. Place a lid on the pan and put in a preheated 350 degree oven from 20 minutes.

While the meat is cooking make the sauce by adding the tomatoes to a saucepan over medium heat. Season with the Italian seasoning, sugar, salt and pepper. Let simmer until the meat is ready. When the meat comes out of the oven, pour the tomatoes sauce over the meat and let it combine with the juices in the pan. Transfer to a serving dish, with the sauce, and let the meat rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500, www.saborapasion.com.