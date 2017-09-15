Gregg County working to locate missing person possibly suffering from medical condition

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person.

Paul L. Prince was last seen, travelling on foot, in the 4300 block of High Street Longview, Texas on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at about 11:00AM.

Prince may be suffering from a medical condition.

At this time, officials have not released a photo or clothing description of Prince.

According to Public Information Officer Joshua Tubb, Prince may have ties to Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Prince is a white male who is 55 years of age, he is approximately 6 foot tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Prince is balding on top with shoulder-length blond hair on the sides and he has hazel eyes.

If anyone has information on the location of Prince you are asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

