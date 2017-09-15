Two Smith County residents indicted in prostitution case

Two Tyler residents have been indicted by the 7th judicial district court in Smith County for trafficking of a person charge.

According to Smith County records, Dekenndrick Lekeith Ross, 41, and Crystal Lashae Lilly, 25, both from Tyler were arrested in mid-June by the Texas Department of Public Safety on warrants related to human trafficking and prostitution.

Lilly is being held on a $200,000 bond, and Ross is held on a $300,000 bond.

At this time both remain in the Smith County jail.

