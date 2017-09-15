Red Zone: Friday night lights forecast

Partly to mostly clear skies are expected this evening for the Red Zone.

Wind should be out of the S-SE at 5-10 mph. No rain is expected. This will be the warmest weather for the RED ZONE so far this season, but it won't be too bad. Temperatures at Kick-Off should be in the lower to middle 80s, in the upper 70s at Half-Time and then down into the middle 70s at the final whistle. Enjoy!!!

