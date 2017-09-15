Suspect arrested after alleged robbery, holding box cutter to woman's throat

Tyler Police have arrested a suspect for robbing a female after he allegedly held a box cutter to her throat.

Graylin Scott Slocum, 25, of Louisiana has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, Tyler police responded to City Park, located at 200 West Queen Street.

Officers were told that a Hispanic male had walked up to the female victim and placed a box cutter to her throat. The suspect reportedly stole her cell phone and bicycle.

A witness in the park called police.

Officers immediately searched the area for the suspect and located him nearby.

Slocum was transported to Smith County Jal.

The 48-year-old female victim was not injured during the incident.

