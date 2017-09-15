Ore City police searching for suspects who vandalized local park - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Ore City police searching for suspects who vandalized local park

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
(Source: Ore Cite Police Facebook page) (Source: Ore Cite Police Facebook page)
ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) -

The Ore City police department is seeking public help in finding the suspects who vandalized the local park.

The Facebook post by the department shows images of the vandalism done to the park.

Anyone with information or details on who may have been involved are urged to contact the Ore City police department.

