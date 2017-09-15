Backpack Program to host fundraiser

The Nick's Mission Backpack Program will be having its 4th annual fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, September 23 in DeKalb, TX.

This organization's mission is to feed hungry school children on weekends and holidays. It was established in the memory of Nick Shumake, who lost his life at 8 years old during the Albert Pike flash flood in 2010.

The program works closely with school staff to give information and training on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of child hunger.

Each Friday during the school year, Nick's parents, Tony and Barbara Shumake, and other volunteers give these nutritious food-filled backpacks to underprivileged students.

According to a press release, the students who receive these backpacks attend schools in DeKalb, New Boston, Avery, Hubbard, Malta, Simms, and Maud.

The press release also states that "16.2 million children in America struggle every day with hunger and this backpack program strives to fight child hunger and feed hope." The backpack program has been very successful in achieving its goal in feeding school children.

The Backpack Program feeds an average of 100 children a week.

The fundraiser will be held at the 1st Baptist Church Family Life Center in Dekalb from 6-8 p.m. The event will include a BBQ dinner and a live and silent auction.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and children 10 years old or younger are free to attend. All profits will benefit the Backpack Program.

Tickets may be purchased at on the program's website, or by contacting Barbara Shumake at (903) 276-5955.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.