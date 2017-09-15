Free festival in Kilgore for special needs children and adults

The Kilgore Fire Department is keeping it safe..for SAFFE Day.

The event: Special Abilities Family Fun Event or SAFFE is being held in downtown Kilgore. It’s a festival for special needs children and adults and their families or caregivers. It runs from 9am to 2 pm Saturday September 16. The event will be taking place on Commerce Street.

It’s free and the Kilgore Fire Department has been holding the event since 2012.