Free festival in Kilgore for special needs children and adults - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Free festival in Kilgore for special needs children and adults

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

The Kilgore Fire Department is keeping it safe..for SAFFE Day.

The event: Special Abilities Family Fun Event or SAFFE is being held in downtown Kilgore. It’s a festival for special needs children and adults and their families or caregivers. It runs from 9am to 2 pm Saturday September 16. The event will be taking place on Commerce Street.

It’s free and the Kilgore Fire Department has been holding the event since 2012.

Powered by Frankly