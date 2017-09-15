Longview boy bitten by snake released from hospital

The Nick's Mission Backpack Program will be having its 4th annual fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, September 23 in DeKalb, TX. This organization's mission is to feed hungry school children on weekends and holidays. It was established in the memory of Nick Shumake, who lost his life at 8 years old during the Albert Pike flash flood in 2010.More >>
Traffic on a busy Tyler highway is partially blocked after an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.More >>
We are now almost five months out following the fatal tornadoes on April 29, however, the cleanup is still in the beginning phase.More >>
Thirteen East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.More >>
