Longview boy bitten by snake released from hospital

A child is bitten by a venomous snake at an East Texas soccer field and is now at home.

The snake bite happened at Longview’s Lear Park beside soccer field 2 in a creek bed near the parking lot on Sunday.

Ten year-old Michael Lohman was released from a Longview Hospital on Wednesday after being treated for several days. He responded well to several doses of anti-venom and after a series of blood tests was given the okay to be released from Christus Good Shepherd.

He’s been recovering at home but will be back at school on Monday.

