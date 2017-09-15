Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Hwy 271 at N. Loop 323

Two suspects involved in an East Texas card skimming ring have been indicted on two new charges.More >>
Two Tyler residents have been indicted by the 7th judicial district court in Smith County for trafficking of a person charge.More >>
On Thursday, September 14, 2017, a panel of twelve Upshur County jurors returned a unanimous verdict of $1,008,000.00 in favor of Plaintiffs Odis Gray, Jr. and Terry Thomas.More >>
Partly to mostly clear skies are expected this evening for the Red Zone.More >>
Tyler Police have arrested a suspect for robbing a female, holding a box cutter to her throat.More >>
