Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Hwy 271 at N. Loop 323

A pedestrian is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at 6:26 a.m. they responded to the 4300 block of Highway 271 N. in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Police determined that a pick-up was traveling northbound in the outside lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Eric Feuerborn,27, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was walking southbound on the shoulder of the same lane. He stepped out in front of the vehicle as it approached.

Feuerborn was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Police said the driver of the vehicle was not found at fault in the crash.

