Auto-pedestrian wreck partially blocking Hwy 271 at N. Loop 323

Traffic on a busy Tyler highway is partially blocked after an auto-pedestrian wreck Friday morning.

According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 271 just inside N. Loop 323 around 6:27 a.m.

One northbound lane is blocked and traffic is sluggish through the area.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Check back to KLTV.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.