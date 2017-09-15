Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy at times. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! A little warmer this morning with many places in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny again today with south winds picking up through the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s. Fair skies this evening with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s by early tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with light south and southeast winds. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s each afternoon. A very slight chance for rain in far southern areas late Sunday afternoon. Slight chances for rain will be increasing through next week ahead of what looks to be another fall cold front. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with slight chances for rain, but those chances will increase midweek with more clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Fall officially arrives Friday and the cold front could arrive right on time Friday afternoon.

