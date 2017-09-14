Van Zandt County leaders concerned long-term relief fund will run out of money

We are now almost five months out following the fatal tornadoes on April 29, however, the cleanup is still in the beginning phase.

A long-term relief fund has been established with about half a million dollars for those affected by the tornadoes, but local leaders are concerned the funds may run out before all applicants receive assistance.

According to Shawn Stewart, Canton Mayor Pro Temp, about 200 homes sustained significant damage or were deemed a total loss.

Following the devastation, the money from fundraisers across East Texas has been placed in an account where those in need can apply for help.

“We've dispersed about $85,000 out of the $502,000,” says Stewart, and there are still about 160 families working on their applications.

Stewart says his concern is that “at some point, we will, unfortunately, be out of money”.

Leslie Boatman is on the fundraising committee to help prevent that from happening. She is currently organizing a 5K scheduled for October.

The event will also include animal adoptions, face painting, a bounce house, a raffle, and a silent auction.

The 5K is scheduled for 9 a.m., October 7 at the First Monday Grounds in Canton.

If you’d like to donate to the long-term relief fund, you may deliver monetary donations to the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.