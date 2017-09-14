13 restaurants get top inspection scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

13 restaurants get top inspection scores

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Thirteen East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.
 
 In Longview,
 

  • Carters Bar-b-que at 519 South Eastman road.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 4305 North Fourth street.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Dairy Queen at 4001 Gilmer road.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Papa Johns at 905 East Marshall avenue.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Subway at 2330 Judson road.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Jersey Mikes at 3312 North Fourth street.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Jack In The Box at 490 East Loop 281.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Bodacious Rib Shack at 1300 Northwest Loop 281.
    No violations, no demerits.

 
In Tyler,

  • Honey Tree at 211 Shelly Drive.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes at 4917 South Broadway.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Marble Slab Creamery at 4915 South Broadway.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill #1613 at 4751 South Broadway.
    No violations, no demerits.
     
  • Coffee Tea & Me at 2251 Three Lakes Parkway #107.
    No violations, no demerits. 

