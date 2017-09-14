Longview city manager announces retirement

One East Texas town’s city manager is stepping down.

During tonight’s City Council meeting, Longview City Manager David Willard announced that after 10 years of service, he will be retiring at the end of this year.

Willard announced his final day of work will be December 29.

After 15 years in a private sector, 28 years in public sector, Willard said it is time to retire and spend time with his wife.

“I am humbled to have served alongside wonderful city employees, and I am proud of the work that has been accomplished even in the midst of significant economic recession,” said Willard.

According to the Longview City website, Willard joined the City of Longview as city manager in June 2007. Before coming to Longview, David was employed as Assistant City Manager in Odessa for five years.



Willard is responsible for the City of Longview as a whole, but he directly supervises the Assistant City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief, Director of Finance, Director of Administration, and Assistant to the City Manager.

According to Mayor Andy Mack, “I can’t say enough wonderful things about David Willard and his leadership here for the City of Longview. He worked very closely with myself and the council members to accomplish the goals of the City.”

The City Council will begin discussing the process for filling the City Manager position at their meeting on September 28.

