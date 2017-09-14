Shooting suspect caught by SWAT in Mount Pleasant

The search for a shooting suspect leads to a SWAT standoff in an East Texas city.

Mount Pleasant SWAT officers were called around 6 this morning to a motel in the 1100 block of Highway 67.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in Camp County 8 hours earlier.

The scene at the Adobe motel, as a SWAT team was called out and set up a perimeter,



Motel guests were evacuated, roads around the area were blocked off to traffic, as an armed subject was believed to be inside.



"Anything that exceeds that of normal patrol duty, in the aspects of public safety and the officer's safety we'll notify our special weapons and tactics

team. We were notified that Camp County were looking for a subject that was involved in an aggravated assault," said Mount Pleasant Police Lieutenant John Beasley.

Camp County investigators say the incident started on FM 556 just south of Pittsburg, where two people shot the suspect then fled. But several hours later that suspect’s vehicle was spotted at the Adobe motel.

The suspect identified as Corey Wilbert,36, was wanted out of Camp County for two counts of aggravated assault connected to the two people shot.



"The main objective for a SWAT team is to save lives. That includes the suspect's life and innocent lives," Beasley says.

As SWAT negotiated the man, it was a tense situation for those who worked at nearby businesses.

"People we're saying it was possibly a drug bust, or a standoff or something, we didn't know what it was. There was a sniper on the roof. There could be shots or whatever," said area worker Kari Furnish.

Wilbert surrendered and was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

"The outcome we want, we got today. Was for the suspect to peaceably surrender," Beasley says.

The condition of the two people wounded in the shooting has not been released. Wilbert remains in custody.

