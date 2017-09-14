Lt. Governor Patrick proclaims commitment to Harvey impacted schools

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick affirms his commitment to the school districts impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

272 schools districts and 1 out of 5 students have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

He has met with nearly 45 superintendents from Region IV and other school leaders to ensure that their needs are met.

The lieutenant governor explained that he has informed the Education Commissioner Mike Morath that he plans to increase funding for schools who have gained students due to the storm, and plans to continue current funding to schools who have lost students because of displacement.

According to a press release, Lt. Governor Patrick informed school leaders that "between their own insurance and FEMA reimbursements, 90 percent of damage to school buildings, including contents such as books, computers, and other assets, should be covered."

Lt. Governor Patrick expressed, "I am proud that Governor Abbott and I stood firm and did not raid the Rainy Day Fund during the regular or special legislative session because it is certainly raining now."

The state is expected to tap into its Rainy Day Fund to help assist schools in storm damage costs.

