Runway improvements could draw airlines to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

More airlines could soon be on the way to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Wednesday, the City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant to be used in the final phase of the airport's runway rehabilitation project.

According to Airport Manager Davis Dickson, the airport could soon see more direct flights to popular destinations once the runway rehabilitation project is complete.

"We had United Airlines here before. We did a recent survey and a lot of their customers are still here and would like to see them come back. We've had Delta here way back in the past. Those are some good regional carriers that serve large hubs," Dickson said.

Right now the project is in its final phase. The grant accepted from the FAA on Wednesday will fund the paving of the new runway.

"It just enhances the capability of the airport to be able to handle larger aircrafts. It can also accommodate aircrafts that need longer stage length," Dickson said.

Right now American Airlines has five incoming flights each day. Once construction is done they hope to see more.

"We are operating off of two runways now and they are shorter runways. So having that longer runway back on service will be really good for our airport," Dickson said.

Dickson said right now they are making contact with other airlines to let them know what they are doing.

"Hopefully start planning around that where they can grow their service here,” Dickson said.

A process Dickson said could take eight to ten months depending on the airline. Dickson said the runway will be operation by November 2018.

