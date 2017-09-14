Gun Barrel City PD searching for subject suspected of taking improper photographs

More airlines could soon be on the way to Tyler Pounds Regional airport. Wednesday, the City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant to be used in the final phase of the airport's runway rehabilitation project.More >>
Mt. Pleasant Swat team at Adobe motel on Highway 67.More >>
The Gun Barrel City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual suspected of taking improper photographs of unsuspecting victims.More >>
Tyler Police have released more information in regards to cell phone thefts that occurred at a Tyler Sam's Club.More >>
Longview Police responded to a Jaws of life call after someone was reported to be stuck inside their flipped vehicle.More >>
