Gun Barrel City PD searching for subject suspected of taking improper photographs

The Gun Barrel City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual suspected of taking improper photographs of unsuspecting victims.

According to Gun Barrel City PD, the subject is described as an older male between 55 and 60 years of age. The man was observed by witnesses and security cameras taking improper photographs of unsuspecting victims on Saturday at the Gun Barrel City Walmart.

Gun Barrel City PD said that if you recognize this man or his vehicle to send a message or contact Investigator Sgt. Jeff Norris at the Gun Barrel City Police Department.

