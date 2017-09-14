Medical conference will discuss response to Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Medical Association will have a conference to reflect on the medical response to Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas.

The Texas Medical Association is the largest state medical society in the nation, with over 50,000 physician and medical student members.

According to the TMA's press release, one of the objectives of the conference is to discuss "a new fund to help Harvey-destroyed physician practices rebuild."

The conference will be at the Hyatt Lost Pines Resort in Cedar Creek on September 16. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the discussion of telemedicine and digital health, and end at 11:45 a.m. with state legislative updates.

