Update: Tyler Police release photos of suspects who stole cell phones from Sam's

Tyler Police have released more information in regards to cell phone thefts that occurred at a Tyler Sam's Club.

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, with the Tyler Police Department, on September 10, 2017, four female suspects and one male suspect entered Sam’s Club in Tyler and stole $43,000 worth of new cell phones from a locked storage shelf unit.

According to the incident report from the Tyler Police Department, 78 cell phones, originally estimated to be more than $50,000, were taken from Sams, located on the S. Southwest Loop, on Sunday.

Police say the suspects loaded a mattress and merchandise on a flat cart to shield them from the public and store employees while they cut the lock off a storage unit to gain access to new cell phones.

It is believed that the female suspects had stuffed the merchandise inside of compartments inside their dresses to walk out the door undetected.

The suspects were observed by video getting into a small dark SUV vehicle and leaving the scene.

Police say Sam’s has relocated the merchandise storage units to prevent this from occurring again.

If you have any information on the individuals or the stolen phones you are asked to contact Tyler Police.

Related: Suspects get away with more than $50,000 worth of cell phones from Sam's club in Tyler

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.