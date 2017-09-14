Longview police respond to call of overturned vehicle in pond, person trapped inside

Longview Police responded to a jaws of life call after someone was reported to be stuck inside their flipped vehicle.

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m.

Longview Police were dispatched to Teague Park at 301 American Legion.

The driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain SUV lost control going around a curve, according to police.

According to the Longview Fire Dept., the driver of the car got confused and drove on a park pathway

The vehicle landed on its roof in a creek.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured.

The scene is now clear.

