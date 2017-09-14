2017 Big Tex Choice Awards winners announced

Since 2005, the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards contest has solidified the annual exposition as the top fair for great food creations.

Each year, State Fair concessionaires fry up tasty and unique foods for a chance to become a finalist in the Big Tex Choice Awards. Everything from Fried Beer to Fried Peaches and Cream have made the cut to become a part of an exclusive club.

This year, the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger took home top honors for 'Best Taste - Savory' and 'Most Creative.' The 'Gulf Coast Fish Bowl' won the category 'Best Taste - Sweet.' Sorry kiddos, this punch bowl treat is adults only.



