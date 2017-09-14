Governor Abbott suspends waiting period for unemployment benefits

Governor Greg Abbott has suspended the seven day waiting period for unemployment assistance benefits.

The Texas governor issued this suspension in an executive order Thursday.

Many Texas residents are now partially or totally unemployed due to Hurricane Harvey and have been inconvenienced by the waiting period.

Hurricane Harvey resulted in loss of life, income, and property to many Texans. Businesses have also suffered by sustaining damage or by being completely destroyed.

The executive order declares that anyone who is "unemployed as a direct result of a natural disaster" is eligible for unemployment compensation benefits under the Texas Unemployment Compensation Act.

