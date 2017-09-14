Mount Pleasant SWAT team arrest suspect involved in Camp County shooting

Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested one person in connection with a shooting in Camp County.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle of a suspect wanted in the case around 6 a.m. at the Adobe motel on Highway 67.

A swat team was called out and set up a perimeter around the hotel.

Roads around the area were blocked off to traffic.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Wayne Isbell says the suspect was wanted out of Camp County for two counts of aggravated assault, connected to a shooting in which two people were injured on FM 556, south of Pittsburg.

Motel guests were evacuated as Swat negotiated with the man identified as Corey Wilbert, 36.

Wilbert surrendered and was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Camp County Sheriffs Office.

