Two cats rescued from tree in Kilgore, saved by trampoline

A couple of cats in Kilgore are back on all fours, and on land, after a traumatic experience of being stuck in a tree.

Two escape artist cats, Nico and Pepe, ran out of their house Monday evening and ended up stuck in a tree.

Bri Schamber and her son Jagger couldn't get the pair to come down.

Schamber called the Kilgore Fire Department to ask for help Wednesday night.

Once the ladder truck was in place, Jagger's trampoline was placed underneath the tree.

Pepe was the first to be removed from the tree. Firefighters gave him a little nudge and down he went, bouncing a couple of times on the trampoline, before being scooped up by Jagger.

Next up was Nico ... who Schamber refers to as the "mean cat." She admits he's actually not mean but just very shy.

It took some maneuvering by firefighters using the ladder truck, but the rescue was a success! Down came Nico.

You can hear the firefighter yell "thanks for having a trampoline!"

Nico was an early birthday present for Jagger, so mom says he was very happy to get his cat back safely.

