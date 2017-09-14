Freedom Fighters: Red Davis

The curly red hair that gave Red Davis his nickname is long gone now, but the memories of serving our country in World War II are still vivid.

Davis was only 17 when he joined the Air Corps only weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

"It come on the radio that Pearl Harbor, I knew nothing about Pearl Harbor, had never heard of Pearl Harbor."

Even though Davis didn't know where Pearl Harbor was, he did know that his country had been attacked and he wanted to fight its enemy. So Davis joined the Air Corps, was assigned to the 37 Reconnaissance Company and sent to Africa.

"You're taking inventory of the enemy position, you're taking inventory of how much strength the enemy has, how well supplied they are and all this before we go into battle. You've got to know something about why your enemy is in the particular area."

From Africa, through Sicily, Italy, the Balkans, Poe Valley, and the Rhineland, Davis hid behind enemy lines taking photos and assessing the enemy's position before each battle began. The only time he flew in airplanes were when parachuting was necessary.

"It seems like every time I entered in a parachute, I broke my foot or sprained my ankle."

Davis says that every day he and his team were told not to shoot at German soldiers, although no one told the Germans not to shoot at them.

"We did have a little random snipering and stuff like that but we tried to avoid them, get out of the way of them and try not to stir up anything because you get into a shooting war you've got lots of people out there waiting to kill you."

Davis's fondest memories of his war experiences are the humanitarian trips he volunteered for. Like taking food, water, tents, and blankets to the Italian families who had been booted out of their homes by German soldiers.

"In fact, one of my medals is a Presidential Citation."

For a long time, Red Davis felt he hadn't given enough to the war effort because he hadn't fought with a gun. But now at the age of 93, he realizes that his contribution to allied victory in World War II was a great one.

"That was our battle, getting information."

