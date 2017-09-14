Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Mostly sunny skies through the day today with south winds picking up and gusting to 12-15 mph by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s and humidity will be rising. Friday looks sunny and warm with high temperatures once again in the lower 90s. South winds will continue to be breezy at times through the end of the work week. The weekend looks nice but will be warmer and more humid. Expect muggy mornings with low temperatures starting in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. A slight chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon, mainly in southern areas. Partly cloudy to start next week with another slight chance for a few afternoon showers on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.