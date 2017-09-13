Carthage visits Whitehouse in the Red Zone game of the week

Leading up to both Lufkin vs. Longview, and Tatum vs. Henderson, we heard all the head coaches talk about the importance of playing elite competition in non-district action. Well the theme continues in the Red Zone game week for week three, as number one Carthage from Class 4A Division I is set to visit East Texas and 5A foe Whitehouse.More >>
Another day brings another day of updates in the Cushing ISD and Hawkins ISD investigation by the University Interscholastic League. CISD Superintendent Michael Davis confirmed on Wednesday morning that he will be going to Austin with his staff to meet with UIL officials and Hawkins ISD staff as well. According to Davis the incident all started Friday night after Cushing beat the Hawks 22-20 on the last play of the game. Davis said while the team was celebrating and lining up for a ...More >>
Golf is a sport that requires concentration, precision, and patience. Early in her life, Annaka Watts displayed a lot of fortitude while dealing with seizures. Named after female golfing legend Annika Sorenstam for more of the person she is off the course, Watts has ironically excelled at the game as well. Annaka's parents Cindy and Ron never knew their daughter would be on the verge of stardom, but the 16 year-old is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.More >>
