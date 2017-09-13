Carthage visits Whitehouse in the Red Zone game of the week

Leading up to both Lufkin vs. Longview, and Tatum vs. Henderson, we heard all the head coaches talk about the importance of playing elite competition in non-district action.

Well the theme continues in the Red Zone game week for week three, as number one Carthage from Class 4A Division I is set to visit East Texas and 5A foe Whitehouse.

Playing up in classification will test Carthage's depth, but the Bulldogs did handle Whitehouse just fine last year by walking away with a 10 point win.

As for the matchup within the game which features two 2-0 teams going at it, the Wildcats are fully aware that if Bulldogs running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram gets hot, it's going to be a long night defensively.

Now of course, the Wildcats offense with Jake Clemons, Clayton Cook, and Texas Tech commit Cameron Cantrell have to do their part for Whitehouse to be successful.



And at the end of the day, a win over the defending champs who are riding a 12-game winning streak would make a big statement.

